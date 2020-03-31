Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties recognized for commission income

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has been named a Chairman’s Circle Company for its performance in 2019. The Chairman’s Circle designation is awarded to the Coldwell Banker franchise companies that attained a Closed Adjusted Commission Income of $10,000,000 or more during the calendar year. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the company has received this distinguished award.

Only fifty-three Coldwell Banker organizations, out of approximately 715 in North America, qualified for the Chairman’s Circle designation. The award places Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties among the top 7% of all affiliated companies in North America.

“Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, Coldwell Banker Canyonside, and CB Commercial Prime Properties are honored to have again achieved the prestigious recognition of the Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle Award,” said Todd Conklin, CEO of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “This exclusive standing demonstrates the commitment to excellence all of our agents and staff consistently provide to their clients, delivering exceptional service every time and it’s what sets our company apart. Year after year, we have helped our agents serve more clients.”

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves the markets of Grand Junction, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Montrose, Colorado; Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; and Bozeman, Montana.

