Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties recognized as a top US brokerage

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is honored to once again be recognized by REAL Trends as one of the top 500 brokerages in the U.S.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has been included on the REAL Trends 500 list, an independently verified compilation of the nation’s leading residential real estate companies.
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties was recognized in the following categories:
Among the top Coldwell Banker affiliates represented on the list, CBDP ranked 26 out of 135.
In a ranking of the 50 firms in the REAL Trends 500 that had the largest percent increase in closed transaction sides between 2015-2019, CBDP ranked 27.
In a ranking of the 50 firms in the REAL Trends 500 that had the largest increase in closed sales volume between 2015-19, CBDP ranked 35.
Among the 500 largest brokerages in the U.S. ranked by closed sales volume for 2019, CBDP ranked 386.
Among the 500 largest brokerages in the U.S. ranked by closed transaction sides for 2019, CBDP ranked 419.
“We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized on the REAL Trends 500 list again this year,” said Todd Conklin, CEO of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “The rankings reflect the dedication and professionalism of our agents, who work diligently to help clients achieve their real estate goals, and the commitment to innovation that lies at the core of our company. We are incredibly proud of this achievement, and the growth that it represents.”
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves the markets of Grand Junction, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Montrose, Colorado; Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; and Bozeman, Montana.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!