Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties places on Mega 1000 list

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is proud to announce its recognition on the Mega 1000 list for its performance in 2019.

The list was published by T3 Sixty, the residential real estate brokerage industry’s leading consulting and research firm, and identifies the nation’s top 1,000 brokerages based on sales volume. Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties was ranked 410, up from placing 426th last year.

In publishing its Mega 1000 list, T3 Sixty aims to provide the industry with the most comprehensive and accurate information it needs to make informed, smart decisions.

“Without the best data available, assumptions and decisions are flawed before they’re even made,” says T3 Sixty CEO Stefan Swanepoel. “The Mega 1000 is committed to provide the most accurate and complete information possible.”

In 2019, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties achieved a sales volume of $780 million, 2,277 transaction sides, and had 259 agents. “Our inclusion in the Mega 1000 list speaks volumes about the commitment to customer service and expertise of our entire team,” says Todd Conklin, the company’s CEO. “It is a reflection of our core values brought to life, and the dedication of each of our agents and staff to consistently delivering more than is expected.”

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves the markets of Grand Junction, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Montrose, Colorado; Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; and Bozeman, Montana.

