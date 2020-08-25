Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties named to Inc. 5000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Inc. magazine revealed that Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is included on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

This is the fifth time that Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has been recognized on the list, with three-year revenue growth of 117.92%.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re thrilled to once again be named on the Inc. 5000 list. Our inclusion on this list is a reflection of our commitment to constant growth and innovation, as a company, as agents, and as individuals” Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties CEO Todd Conklin said. “We are incredibly proud to be among the fastest-growing companies in the country.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.