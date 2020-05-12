Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties launches scholarship program

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties announced a groundbreaking scholarship program in an effort to give back to the communities it serves. The company will provide financial support and mentorship opportunities for people who are interested in obtaining their real estate license.

The scholarships are being offered to selected applicants throughout Colorado, Idaho and Montana. They will help recipients cover the costs associated with earning a real estate license, including classes, books and testing.

“Real estate has played such an important role for me personally, and I’ve witnessed firsthand how it’s been a life-changing career move for so many others,” said Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties CEO Todd Conklin. “We’re living in unprecedented times. Lots of people are looking to make a career move, and many have extra time on their hands to take licensing courses. This is the perfect opportunity to make a difference, and we truly believe this program has the potential to change lives.”

In addition to providing scholarships, the company is offering the opportunity for those considering a career in real estate to set up a meeting with a member of its leadership team to determine if it is the right decision for them.