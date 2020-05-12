Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties CEO on list of top industry professionals

Todd Conklin, CEO of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, was recognized among the top 12 professionals in the nation who are changing the game of real estate.

The rankings, released by REAL Trends, were based on growth between 2014 and 2018. Conklin was ranked fourth out of the 12 Game Changers based on highest growth percentage, as Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties achieved 207% growth across those years.

“These are truly an outstanding group of broker-leaders with impressive growth achievements,” says REAL Trends Founder and President Steve Murray. “This year’s group of Game Changers led their respective brands and models in growth of closed sides over a five-year period. We believe this is a mark of consistent persistence — how a leader establishes a culture of achievement and gets buy-in from the whole team and then gets it done.”

The Game Changer list is assembled by the REAL Trends team based on years of collecting data through agent, team, brokerage and website rankings, CEO groups, and consulting work. The result is an elite group of innovators, visionaries, doers and influencers who are poised to impact the industry in the coming year.