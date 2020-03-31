Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty recognized

Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty has been named a Bronze level Coldwell Banker Premier Office for year-end 2019, one of the highest honors given to Coldwell Banker offices. This is the first year the office has received this award.

The prestigious bronze level standing, based on average production per sales associate, places the office in the top 22% of all Coldwell Banker offices internationally. It is one of just 299 offices worldwide to receive this award.

“We were thrilled to learn that Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty is once again recognized as one of the top Coldwell Banker offices in North America,” said Broker/Owner Gary Shook. “This designation speaks to the dedication of each of our agents and staff to providing exceptional service and consistently delivering more than is expected.”

