Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty holds virtual roadshow

Staff and agents from Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty celebrated the year’s accomplishments March 30 at the fifth annual Roadshow Event. The event was held virtually via Zoom in accordance with social distancing guidelines. It featured a live-streamed presentation from renowned guest speaker Chuck Whitehead, owner of the real estate training network North Star Seminars and partner in a world-class Coldwell Banker real estate company.

Whitehead, known for conducting national real estate training on topics such as lead generation and business planning, energized attendees with an engaging discussion about strategic social media use. Whitehead equipped agents with the knowledge to improve their businesses using social media by crafting quality content to extend their reach in the community.

Several agents were recognized for their exceptional performance with awards presented at the Roadshow Event:

Beverly Shook received the Distinctive Angel award, presented to the agent that gives of themselves and positively impacts the community.

Eliza Mendoza was recognized as Rookie of the Year, awarded to the new to Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties agent that had the highest adjusted gross commission income in the office in their first year with the company.