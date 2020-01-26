COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — A 24-year-old Coeur d’Alene man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a bank, the Department of Justice said.
Seth Patrick Getty walked into the Spokane Teachers Credit Union on March 12, 2018, and gave a note to a bank teller demanding money, KTVB-TV reported.
“I have a gun. Hand over all 20’s 50’s 100’s or else. No Tricks,” the letter read. Court records show that investigators were able to use state vehicle records, security footage, and tips from the community to identify Getty as the bank robber.
Getty faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and at least five years of supervised release.
