Coeur d’ Alene, 8:30 a.m., April 3

In downtown it is about 30 degrees, cloudy, and an icy wind pushes leaves and snowflakes around the empty street.

Even with this wicked weather in early April, Sherman Avenue would usually be busy with shop owners preparing to open, people young and old filling coffee shops, and others walking dogs. Runners and bikers and skateboarders would pass through.

This is generally one of this city’s most popular destinations.

But not on this morning.

Today, there’s one woman, bundled up against the cold, walking two dogs, waiting for the light to change. There’s a homeless person buried in blankets on a green bench. Meanwhile, Old Glory still stands proud as it flutters from flagpoles up and down Sherman Avenue. There is pride within this clean downtown strip.

Door after door after door of the businesses here say they are closed, temporarily, due to the coronavirus.

But a few signs, in bold letters, announce that a business is open and is offering curbside meals and service, in hopes of enticing people in the doors. It works. One woman hops out of her car and quickly dashes across the sidewalk and inside a door.

The homeless person turns out to be two people.