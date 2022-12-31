Tags
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Police say two men stole more than $1,500 worth of items from Walmart as they went through the self-checkout counter.
The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Twin Falls will be closing as part of the struggling retailer's "optimization strategy," the company said in an email to the Times-News.
Many customers said they have missed the restaurant’s famous garlic sauce
Restaurant owner decides to have some fun when a customer called him 'King of the Phillys'
Dog was turned loose when suspect fought with police officer, records say.
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Farmers are hoping they don't see a repeat of last year, when precipitation dwindled in late winter.
Idaho has strict standards for defense attorneys in capital cases
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. Here's why.
