Close encounters

Nikola Jokic rattled off challenges the Utah Jazz present: disciplined, formidable big man, big-time scorer, meticulous execution of their roles.

Then, the reason above all others the Denver Nuggets center relishes playing them in a first-round series: The games always go down to the wire.

The third-seeded Nuggets went 3-0 against Utah in the regular/restarted season but that hardly reflects just how tight the contests were. Denver won the trio of games over the sixth-seeded Jazz by a combined margin of 11 points, including a 134-132 double-overtime thriller on Aug 8. The series begins Monday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“Every game is going to be interesting,” Jokic said.

The niceties have been put on hold. So, sorry for the cold shoulder near the cold tub.

The Nuggets and Jazz were rather cordial inside the bubble, exchanging pleasantries since they trained and dined in close proximity.

“But we told them (the other day) when we saw them in the cold tub, it was the last time we probably say, ‘What up’ to each other,” Nuggets guard Monte Morris said. “It’s business at the end of the day. We have to worry about the Nuggets and they worry about their side. Let the best team win.”