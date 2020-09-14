Clippers, Nuggets set to decide matters in Game 7

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Denver started its season by talking about winning a championship way back in training camp, knowing very well that few would believe in the Nuggets' chances.

The doubters fueled them then.

The doubters still fuel them now — even though they're one win from the Western Conference finals. Game 7 awaits the Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, with the winner headed to the West title series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Everybody can't wait for the L.A. Western Conference finals," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday. "But there's a little city in Colorado called Denver, and we're trying to do our part to make some noise and kind of further cement our position in the Western Conference and NBA hierarchy because we feel we belong there."

It's tough to argue. The Nuggets were down 3-1 to Utah in the first round and advanced; they were down 3-1 to the Clippers this series and are still at Walt Disney World, now 5-0 in elimination games so far this season. Win Tuesday, and they'll become the first team in NBA history to successfully erase a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same season — or the same decade, even.