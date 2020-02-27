Classification changes on the horizon

TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s high school classification system is slated to change starting next fall.

Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh will be jumping up one classification, going from Class 1A Division II to 1A Division I.

The shift is not a result of the schools growing out of their current class but rather the system getting a new look.

The current layout of the IHSAA classifies all schools with fewer than 100 students into Division II — the group of schools with the smallest enrollments across the state. For the 2020-22 cycle, the number will drop to 85. Murtaugh and Lighthouse will consequently move up to Division I.

Because of the classification change, the Lions and the Red Devils will also change conference and district opponents. They will leave the Sawtooth Conference and join the Snake River Conference, which is comprised of Valley, Raft River, Oakley, Shoshone and Glenns Ferry. Valley is moving up to Class 2A beginning next year and will no longer be in the conference.

The biggest difference for a team when changing classification comes in postseason play. Murtaugh and Lighthouse will now play larger schools than they did before in district tournaments as they try to earn state-tournament berths. When both teams join, the conference will have six teams — two less than their district tournament had before in the Sawtooth Conference.

