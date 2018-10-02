TWIN FALLS — The City Club of Southern Idaho will be holding moderated discussion on Monday, October 15th at the Turf Club. Our discussion topic will be Proposition 2 and health care of Idaho.

Participants: Lee Heider is a Republican member of the Idaho Senate, first elected in 2010. Heider represents the 24th District, which includes most of the city of Twin Falls. Senator Heider is Chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

Fredrick Leslie Wood III, M.D. is a Republican Idaho State Representative since 2006 representing District 27 seat B. Representative Wood is Chair of the House Health and Welfare Committee.

Moderator:

Maxine Bell is a Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives and co-Chair of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee. Bell is a native of Logan, Utah. She was educated at the College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University. She is a retired school librarian. Bell was first elected to the Idaho House in 1988.                                            

There are two options to buy tickets to attend:

Lunch Option – click here

Non-Lunch Option - click here 

Deadline to buy tickets is Friday, October 12th.

