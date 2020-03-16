Cinemas across U.S. close for pandemic

NBCUniversal is prepping its own streaming service, dubbed Peacock, but it isn't to launch until July 15. On Sunday, the Walt Disney Co. made "Frozen 2" available on its streaming service, Disney Plus. But that film had already completed its theatrical run. Its digital release didn't break the traditional 90-day theatrical exclusivity window.

Discussing ticket receipts for titles including "The Hunt" and "Invisible Man" on Sunday, Universal's distribution chief Jim Orr called the situation a unique time for the industry. "But we'll get to the other side of it, and the box office will come back very healthy," said Orr. "It's just a matter of when that might be."

Hollywood has postponed most of its upcoming releases. This week's previously most anticipated movie, "A Quiet Place Part II," has been removed from the schedule. Other releases, including Disney's "Mulan" and the James Bond film "Die Another Day" have been put off. Universal earlier pushed its latest "Fast and Furious" movie, "F9," from late May to April of next year.

Other distributors are also shuffling plans. The boutique studio A24 said Monday that it will re-release the acclaimed "First Cow," which opened in limited release March 6, later this year since its initial bow has been marred by theater closures.