Cindy Chojnacky

I was working in Washington DC. I went to another office to talk to a coworker and noticed people gathered around a tv, watching the attack on the Twin Towers. I looked out the window and across the river, the Pentagon was smoking. A few hours later, we were sent home. I took my bicycle on the river bike path. Near the airport, I saw a throng of people tugging suitcases along the path. With the airport closed, they were heading out to seek lodging in nearby Crystal City. After pedaling along roads clogged with home-bound motorists, the last part of my ride passed through empty green parks under bluebird skies on an exceptionally clear fall day. So quiet. Saw no one, heard only bird calls. I arrived home to my frantic 13-year-old. Schools had been dismissed hours earlier. With no word, she feared the worst. “We heard that the Mall was burning!” Meanwhile my husband was making his way to us, driving on empty Interstate 95 from Philadelphia. His research group retreat meeting at a park had been interrupted by a ranger with unbelievable news. Unable to return his car and finding a closed railroad terminal, he just drove the 2.5-hours home to Virginia.