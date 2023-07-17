|CHRISTIANITY
|Christianity is the world’s largest religious group, with approximately 2.3 billion adherents worldwide. Christians revere Jesus Christ as the Son of God, who died and was resurrected, the Savior of the world. Christians’ scripture is The Holy Bible. Christians gather to worship in churches.
There are three major branches of Christianity: Orthodox Christian, Roman Catholic, and Protestant Christianity. Protestant Christianity in particular includes hundreds of different denominations. Some beliefs and practices can vary widely between denominations, but it all centers around Jesus Christ and His teachings.
Not all groups who believe in Jesus fit into these three main categories. As an example, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints comprises over 26% of the population in Idaho. In addition to believing in the Bible, this church also considers the Book of Mormon to be latter-day scripture.
Well-known Christian holidays include Christmas and Easter.
|Orthodox Christian
|St. Ignatius Orthodox Christian Church
|181 Morrison St, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|orthodoxtwinfalls.org
|(208) 734-3664
|https://goo.gl/maps/7C5sBmUpjmMuT85T8
|Roman Catholic (listed by region)
|Magic Valley
|St Edward's Catholic Church
|161 6th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|twinfallscatholic.org
|(208) 733-3907
|https://goo.gl/maps/bsa8Mz8srYGtEBhj8
|St Jerome Catholic Church
|216 2nd Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338
|(208) 324-8794
|https://goo.gl/maps/m2bzC84zfoB4Debc6
|Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
|1701 Poplar St, Buhl, ID 83316
|(208) 543-5136
|https://goo.gl/maps/NPBUhTG75bjFakyWA
|St Anthony Catholic Church
|585 2nd Ave E, Wendell, ID 83355
|stelizabethgooding.com
|(208) 536-2345
|https://goo.gl/maps/iByVyMDfsvBVKqjB8
|St Elizabeths Catholic Church
|1515 California St, Gooding, ID 83330
|stelizabethgooding.com
|(208) 934-5634
|https://goo.gl/maps/BDqoDwNSzG1UTA89A
|St Catherine Catholic Church
|446 N State St, Hagerman, ID 83332
|(208) 837-6592
|https://goo.gl/maps/DfriDWLALKCwh9x28
|St Peter's Catholic Church
|215 W B St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|stelizabethgooding.com
|https://goo.gl/maps/S9ehz2r666dqm6aa6
|Mini-Cassia
|St Nicholas Catholic Church
|802 F St, Rupert, ID 83350
|saintnicholascc.org
|(208) 436-3781
|https://goo.gl/maps/Lirrq8Na42PPb3sA8
|St. Thérèse the Little Flower Catholic Church
|1601 Oakley Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|catholicburley.com
|(208) 678-5453
|https://goo.gl/maps/T4YvDbRiRW7mp9fJ8
|Protestant (listed by community)
|Twin Falls
|Airport Road Freewill Baptist
|869 Washington St S, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(208) 734-7149
|https://goo.gl/maps/Jn2i8nsESLMhuQGF6
|Amazing Grace Fellowship
|1061 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|agf.org
|(208) 736-0727
|https://goo.gl/maps/mrrMJsaSPLYFod5F8
|Believers Church
|236 River Vista Pl Suite# 300, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|believerschurchidaho.com
|(208) 293-8740
|https://goo.gl/maps/cZQB7LEf4jfiBVCc7
|Bethel Temple Apostolic Church
|929 Hankins Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|betheltempletwinfalls.org
|(208) 733-4162
|https://goo.gl/maps/8soUWJxZx5eZDRRh6
|Canyon Crossing Church
|401 N 6th Ave, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|canyoncrossing.church
|(208) 733-9330
|https://goo.gl/maps/nrhKm1EfJZr5XAUv6
|Centro de Oración y Alabanza
|259 Main Ave. E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|coainternacional.com
|(208) 735-2249
|https://goo.gl/maps/Va72TNKrDpXtgyvFA
|Church of the Brethren
|461 Filer Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|brethren.org
|(208) 733-3789
|https://goo.gl/maps/WpEv7fRVeYArjgyy5
|Church of The Nazarene
|1231 Washington St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|tfnaz.church
|(208) 733-6610
|https://goo.gl/maps/RDMDex8aQNPjZMqU9
|Community Christian Church
|303 Grandview Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|twinfallsccc.com
|(208) 733-2886
|https://goo.gl/maps/YWesC87w9WSbRbydA
|Cornerstone Baptist Church
|315 Shoup Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|cbctwinfalls.com
|(208) 733-5312
|https://goo.gl/maps/VJ3HMXf9PMddFLAP9
|Eastside Southern Baptist
|204 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(208) 734-7041
|https://goo.gl/maps/nC8UDjw6a57PM7jn8
|Episcopal Church of the Ascension
|371 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|episcopaltwinfalls.org
|(208) 733-1248
|https://goo.gl/maps/F96rWxVeJJALWx5C8
|Eternal Life Christian Center
|451 Orchard Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|https://goo.gl/maps/wdmCBhAKdokTS4Zy7
|Faith Assembly Of God
|178 Filer Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(208) 734-8434
|https://goo.gl/maps/LTzSxBMY1DZuYhMD6
|First Assembly of God
|189 Locust St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|ag.org
|(208) 733-5349
|https://goo.gl/maps/VhdjyP1nY6enfW8K7
|First Christian Church
|601 Shoshone St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(208) 733-2209
|https://goo.gl/maps/7nEdKJQV6Y2NAPDx5
|First Church Of Christ,Scientist
|172 9th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|https://goo.gl/maps/JzJ6gwLu1CuiuBbd7
|First Presbyterian Church
|209 5th Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|twinfallsfpc.org
|(208) 733-7023
|https://goo.gl/maps/21aaKfWnHiGyd4Ez5
|First Southern Baptist Church
|492 Washington St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(208) 733-4806
|https://goo.gl/maps/dmYMsMmCtNCPqB1b8
|First United Methodist Church of Twin Falls
|360 Shoshone St E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|twin.church
|(208) 733-5872
|https://goo.gl/maps/Yryo7nk51TdNdHRd9
|Full Life Family Church
|189 Locust St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|flfc.church
|(208) 733-5349
|https://goo.gl/maps/dCshCgskG75SwRPY9
|Grace Baptist Church
|798 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|gracebaptisttwinfalls.com
|(208) 733-1452
|https://goo.gl/maps/AD1AdxaPQoU6tgQS6
|High Plains Christian Church
|530 Shoshone St W, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|highplains.cc
|(208) 450-5010
|https://goo.gl/maps/dRX7YqkvWemhwDdXA
|Higher Ground Ministries
|179 Locust St, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(541) 287-0509
|https://goo.gl/maps/wPDbiePY2k13FC3i7
|Iglesia Cristiana Monte Sion
|258 6th Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|https://goo.gl/maps/hmmnfTJkascTzxB87
|Immanuel Lutheran Church LCMS
|2055 Filer Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|immanueltf.org
|(208) 733-7820
|https://goo.gl/maps/m4U2Rg7cQWfiZhR6A
|Kingdom Church
|910 Shoshone St E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|kingdomchurch.life
|(208) 733-2936
|https://goo.gl/maps/kGspVyADmk6xwy4k6
|Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
|2628 Whispering Pine Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|jw.org
|(208) 734-3468
|https://goo.gl/maps/n589EeMfQjHTtypeA
|Lighthouse Church
|960 Eastland Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|lighthousetwin.com
|(208) 737-4667
|https://goo.gl/maps/qn6b5tcHfT1FLnQbA
|Magic Valley Bible Church
|204 Main Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|mvbiblechurch.org
|(208) 733-5248
|https://goo.gl/maps/zWkJp5ZmTuSreVTB6
|Magic Valley Church of Christ
|2002 Filer Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|magicvalleychurchofchrist.com
|(208) 733-5931
|https://goo.gl/maps/jcqvfQN7ptnEzRMt6
|Magic Valley Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship
|160 9th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|magicvalleyuu.org
|(208) 410-8904
|https://goo.gl/maps/8EKKpCXftKBiR8FfA
|Magic Valley Worship Center
|302 3rd Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(208) 749-0856
|https://goo.gl/maps/PVkHdkgDKyUzr8LA6
|New Covenant United Reformed Church
|1306 Filer Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|newcovenanturc.org
|(208) 735-8285
|https://goo.gl/maps/83dFMtcRoq3NmPRg7
|New Journey Church
|978 Washington St S, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(928) 606-1795
|https://goo.gl/maps/fTKcBbFkYQB32LuB6
|Olive Tree Ministry Center
|338 Idaho St E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|adventistchurch.org
|(208) 734-6288
|https://goo.gl/maps/DeSvp2eJQsfUN1x3A
|Our Savior Lutheran Church
|464 Carriage Ln N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|oursaviorlutherantf.org
|(208) 733-3774
|https://goo.gl/maps/gux1RswuLFXSZX5Q7
|Rock Creek Community Church
|262 5th Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|rockcreekcommunitychurch.org
|(208) 734-5268
|https://goo.gl/maps/1suMcQHatGYeRyn97
|Taproot Church: Twin Falls
|601 Shoshone St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|taprootchurchtwinfalls.com
|(208) 404-5839
|https://goo.gl/maps/u9abTsLPQYEz2aJp9
|the Place Where the Church Meets
|1708 Heyburn Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|thechurchtwinfalls.com
|(208) 420-5834
|https://goo.gl/maps/XFGPv4DCinbPD5xx8
|The Potters House Christian Center
|136 2nd Ave N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(208) 421-5460
|https://goo.gl/maps/TdZp3vg5tgoarNF66
|The River Christian Fellowship
|4002 N 3300 E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|theriverchristianfellowship.com
|(208) 733-3133
|https://goo.gl/maps/Rk7Yk3tqZZBU7KJc8
|Twin Falls Bible Missionary Church
|435 Monroe St, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|(208) 733-7071
|https://goo.gl/maps/vfGZQuRsRpLLxoL27
|Twin Falls Community Church
|999 Frontier Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|twinfallscc.org
|(208) 613-3213
|https://goo.gl/maps/qNZeVNh4gDv34yeH7
|Twin Falls Reformed Church
|1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|tfrc.org
|(208) 733-6128
|https://goo.gl/maps/Bhe597Zfdj4X2jGG6
|Twin Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church
|131 Grandview Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|adventistchurch.org
|(208) 733-0799
|https://goo.gl/maps/3fmodvEVQ5zMgY2y9
|Valley Christian Church
|1708 Heyburn Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|vcctwin.com
|(208) 733-3222
|https://goo.gl/maps/CrXpznY2Nw5hW9UUA
|Wesleyan Holiness Church
|203 Madison St, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|https://goo.gl/maps/zcgXimjQQBrHkmmz6
|XrossWay LifeChurch
|1385 Parkview Dr #103, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|xrossway.org
|(208) 733-2011
|https://goo.gl/maps/VSjFZWp2Uui4Rvxt6
|Filer
|Filer Mennonite Church
|109 5th St, Filer, ID 83328
|pastorronfm.wixsite.com
|(208) 326-5150
|https://goo.gl/maps/2j8cewY6dR7opDbv7
|First Baptist Church
|254 US-30, Filer, ID 83328
|filerfirstbaptistchurch.com
|(208) 326-4916
|https://goo.gl/maps/4NV1XGKpjMPGEJ8F7
|In His Name Christian Fellowship
|405 US-30, Filer, ID 83328
|ihncf.org
|(208) 326-3382
|https://goo.gl/maps/Ps2q5DaFxRRzCGrv5
|Peace Lutheran Church
|600 Stevens Ave, Filer, ID 83328
|peacelutheranfiler.org
|(208) 326-5450
|https://goo.gl/maps/MyFtKRn76YjgFxA99
|Penecostal Church of God
|504 W 5th St, Filer, ID 83328
|(208) 326-2647
|https://goo.gl/maps/Td7RdJ1uy6FsLcs47
|Valley View Mennonite Church
|3925 N 1900 E, Filer, ID 83328
|(208) 326-3456
|https://goo.gl/maps/zHWoaNoovQN3o9WL7
|Jerome
|Apostolic Revival Church
|513 1st Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338
|(208) 324-2802
|https://goo.gl/maps/bvJXvesfW6n2wd4x5
|Calvary Chapel Jerome
|900 N Lincoln Ave, Jerome, ID 83338
|https://goo.gl/maps/FgEvZ3cYrcXUEsyP7
|Calvary Episcopal Church
|201 S Adams St, Jerome, ID 83338
|episcopalchurch.org
|(208) 324-8964
|https://goo.gl/maps/AscCfJsUSJ8jraqBA
|Church of Christ
|513 S Buchanan St, Jerome, ID 83338
|(208) 324-9131
|https://goo.gl/maps/XmNrHws7aLkBjaku6
|First Presbyterian Church
|262 E Ave A, Jerome, ID 83338
|firstpresofjerome.org
|(208) 324-2972
|https://goo.gl/maps/nMYjguybqWkAxEbw7
|Jerome Bible Baptist Church
|132 2nd Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338
|jeromebbc.com
|(208) 324-2804
|https://goo.gl/maps/zdGztZabGbt7ai9i6
|Jerome Christian Church Disciples Of Christ
|220 S Buchanan St, Jerome, ID 83338
|https://goo.gl/maps/7kf9jki5DBKxoe8G9
|Jerome Free Will Baptist Church
|810 S Cleveland St, Jerome, ID 83338
|(208) 324-8143
|https://goo.gl/maps/h4ApZTFaUE3XzcAt5
|Jerome United Methodist Church
|211 S Buchanan St, Jerome, ID 83338
|magicvalleyministries.com
|(208) 329-0254
|https://goo.gl/maps/9zKdsvwgmmHSekYC9
|Life Church of the Magic Valley
|425 E Nez Perce Ave, Jerome, ID 83338
|lifechurchmv.com
|(208) 324-5876
|https://goo.gl/maps/j9djpqumihWGDr7r8
|Magic Valley Ev Free Church
|821 E Ave H, Jerome, ID 83338
|(208) 324-1100
|https://goo.gl/maps/9xnKgieq5Y4xQ5wK8
|NorthRidge Fellowship
|2 Ridge Loop, Jerome, ID 83338
|nrfellowship.org
|(208) 324-4962
|https://goo.gl/maps/u8NDUkEfcosxvCUT7
|OverComers Church
|126 1st Ave W, Jerome, ID 83338
|overcomersocc.com
|(208) 212-3931
|https://goo.gl/maps/9ByEHYbsAW4DX6rq6
|Rock Baptist Church
|308 1st Ave E, Jerome, ID 83338
|(208) 324-5938
|https://goo.gl/maps/dgGR8CM6sgVzoip98
|St Paul's Lutheran Church
|1301 N Davis St, Jerome, ID 83338
|stpaulsjerome.org
|(208) 324-2842
|https://goo.gl/maps/5irfmDWZwnsfE2f86
|Buhl
|Buhl Bible Church
|1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, ID 83316
|buhlbiblechurch.com
|(208) 543-9959
|https://goo.gl/maps/Dbw9sQ3UcDHyrYS77
|Buhl church of the Nazarene
|300 Broadway Ave N, Buhl, ID 83316
|(208) 468-0888
|https://goo.gl/maps/V9VKjaLaWCWCr4N4A
|Buhl United Methodist Church
|908 Maple St, Buhl, ID 83316
|magicvalleyministries.com
|(208) 308-0609
|https://goo.gl/maps/5W2DQdvZZKXPJn3e8
|Church of Christ
|829 Broadway Ave N, Buhl, ID 83316
|buhlchurchofchrist.org
|(208) 543-5745
|https://goo.gl/maps/HVNM8VAZv36pycGa8
|First Christian Church
|1005 Poplar St, Buhl, ID 83316
|(208) 543-4102
|https://goo.gl/maps/uYEXH2JwrHYwdkEC9
|Magic Valley Baptist Church
|400 9th Ave N, Buhl, ID 83316
|magicvalleybaptist.org
|(208) 543-8033
|https://goo.gl/maps/nnTwFm7qBVDxxjyT6
|St Johns Lutheran Church
|1128 Poplar St, Buhl, ID 83316
|(208) 543-4282
|https://goo.gl/maps/MDq1tzkkweqt5Y6s8
|Clover
|Clover Trinity Lutheran Church
|3552 1825 E, Buhl, ID 83316
|clovertlc.org
|(208) 326-4950
|https://goo.gl/maps/WaNXWatTenFwftwN8
|Castleford
|Castleford First Baptist Church
|290 Main St, Castleford, ID 83321
|fbcford.com
|(208) 537-6825
|https://goo.gl/maps/yoku7jeyxFq1wyK19
|Castleford United Methodist Church
|303 Elm St, Buhl, ID 83316
|(208) 543-5498
|https://goo.gl/maps/SuuJukAYQ1MgdVg37
|Wendell
|Wood River Mennonite Church
|1017 Ambrose Ave, Wendell, ID 83355
|https://goo.gl/maps/svYxToYJywgrN63X9
|New Life Community Church
|800 W Main St, Wendell, ID 83355
|nlccwendell.org
|(208) 536-6223
|https://goo.gl/maps/RMTTo66QCYHEqit86
|Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
|101 N Bliss St, Wendell, ID 83355
|jw.org
|(208) 536-6737
|https://goo.gl/maps/kMjQsyNqqMEDpg2V9
|Iglesia Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus
|78 N Idaho St, Wendell, ID 83355
|(801) 355-5656
|https://goo.gl/maps/7LJowhNVqTHanVoU8
|United Methodist Church
|175 E Main St, Wendell, ID 83355
|magicvalleyministries.com
|(208) 539-1515
|https://goo.gl/maps/EdWiNJbFC7MdWEP38
|Living Waters Presbyterian Church
|821 E Main St, Wendell, ID 83355
|livingwaterswendell.org
|(208) 536-6270
|https://goo.gl/maps/dHDBfewumongnYiv6
|Gooding
|Assembly of God
|204 Montana St, Gooding, ID 83330
|(208) 934-8860
|https://goo.gl/maps/pxoz7X47XW2fT2ie9
|First Christian Church
|334 W 4th Ave, Gooding, ID 83330
|goodingfirst.com
|(208) 934-4542
|https://goo.gl/maps/hwhSUYxL3EgcdZBu5
|First Baptist Church
|504 Washington St, Gooding, ID 83330
|(208) 934-8881
|https://goo.gl/maps/45dkBXSGP37nQgXi6
|Desert Hills Community Church
|129 6th Ave W, Gooding, ID 83330
|deserthillsgooding.com
|(208) 934-4543
|https://goo.gl/maps/zzpGnPHeQUdLRdLz8
|Gooding United Methodist Church
|805 Main St, Gooding, ID 83330
|(208) 934-4633
|Calvary Chapel
|1730 Main St, Gooding, ID 83330
|goodingsprings.com
|(208) 358-5518
|https://goo.gl/maps/giPhXGkXpcCtgTcQ9
|First Southern Baptist Church
|2245 California St, Gooding, ID 83330
|(208) 934-8556
|https://goo.gl/maps/PEFfASuwzUu8xDGj8
|Solid Rock Baptist Church
|2148 Main St, Gooding, ID 83330
|(208) 644-0720
|https://goo.gl/maps/hskwkBfHn8y3S9wA7
|Hagerman
|Valley Baptist Church
|390 N State St, Hagerman, ID 83332
|(208) 423-1114
|https://goo.gl/maps/Hgox3vZ9XaDgYuEp8
|Calvary Chapel Hagerman Valley
|241 N State St, Hagerman, ID 83332
|calvarychapelhagerman.com
|(208) 837-4067
|https://goo.gl/maps/nMQJPwxniJWQSmXQ6
|United Methodist Church
|270 Salmon St E, Hagerman, ID 83332
|magicvalleyministries.com
|(208) 539-1515
|https://goo.gl/maps/o9S9K6n3fFGRraAc6
|Christian Center of Hagerman
|2750 S 900 E, Hagerman, ID 83332
|hagermanchristiancenter.org
|(208) 837-6140
|https://goo.gl/maps/wmHsWtHmzwaQ4v288
|Shoshone
|Oasis Christian Fellowship
|310 E 6th St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|(208) 886-9858
|https://goo.gl/maps/oZPKF8g9LcsHiUkKA
|Assembly of God Church
|118 W 4th St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|https://goo.gl/maps/jhmWJaNKsgtfFHu4A
|Christ Episcopal Church
|104 W B St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|(208) 345-4440
|https://goo.gl/maps/ybjyEb9Mgwq9fdPAA
|First Baptist Church
|205 E 5th St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|(208) 886-2545
|https://goo.gl/maps/RR2gyvvqHSDFGN9o7
|New Hope Lutheran Church
|119 S Apple St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|(208) 886-7000
|https://goo.gl/maps/yVBJvYSLJRGWuRZS8
|Saving Grace Fellowship
|201 S Beverly St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|sgfshoshoneid.com
|https://goo.gl/maps/R3mt9SJt9Z5R5t9g8
|Shoshone United Methodist Church
|201 W C St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|(208) 934-4633
|https://goo.gl/maps/GJqvSzDYLP15HMt88
|Richfield
|Richfield United Methodist Church
|435 3rd St N, Richfield, ID 83349
|https://goo.gl/maps/TA5E1oBRjUVee1oP6
|Kimberly
|Apostolic Assembly Church
|201 Madison St E, Kimberly, ID 83341
|(208) 404-3417
|https://goo.gl/maps/x4fH1qEbhgJeq8EP9
|Crossroads United Methodist
|131 Syringa Ave, Kimberly, ID 83341
|umc.org
|(208) 423-4311
|https://goo.gl/maps/k1tFa7TAZDPW3zgY6
|Kimberly Baptist Church
|310 Adams St, Kimberly, ID 83341
|https://goo.gl/maps/ZTrhR6ZyWRyGgv5Y6
|Kimberly Christian Church
|307 Madison St E, Kimberly, ID 83341
|kccid.org
|(208) 423-5334
|https://goo.gl/maps/aQEfohRotzgHBGwSA
|Kimberly Church of Christ
|712 Center St W, Kimberly, ID 83341
|kimberlychurchofchrist.org
|(208) 613-5900
|https://goo.gl/maps/2qzsvNAmdemav1Be7
|Kimberly Church of Nazarene
|3550 E 3750 Rd N, Kimberly, ID 83341
|(208) 423-5290
|https://goo.gl/maps/yYw2eiYwG8y9LmBa8
|XrossWay LifeChurch
|400 Irene St, Kimberly, ID 83341
|xrossway.org
|(208) 423-5139
|https://goo.gl/maps/sZ3aGQg32SXjgQi18
|Hansen
|Magic Valley Family Church
|319 2nd St E, Hansen, ID 83334
|mvfamilychurch.com
|(208) 423-5224
|https://goo.gl/maps/pTR4fCmBAL3khCzHA
|Hanson Baptist Fellowship
|340 Main St S, Hansen, ID 83334
|(208) 423-6937
|https://goo.gl/maps/xPHTwHJCjtD7towN7
|Eden
|Eden Valley Seventh-Day Adventist Church
|240 Idaho St, Eden, ID 83325
|adventistchurch.org
|https://goo.gl/maps/RWHpeW3Etvt1P3Fs5
|Hazelton
|Valley Christian Center
|35 Main St, Hazelton, ID 83335
|https://goo.gl/maps/Gh6Zsvuui9Suoarz5
|Evangelical Valley Presbyterian Church
|310 Park St, Hazelton, ID 83335
|evangelicalvalleypresbyterianchurch.org
|(208) 409-0063
|https://goo.gl/maps/Kv4HQARtwJA9XYj67
|Valley Presbyterian Church Prsng
|415 Park St, Hazelton, ID 83335
|(208) 829-5912
|https://goo.gl/maps/yPnKb5GrLUePp95G9
|Canyon Mennonite Church
|1084 S 2400 E, Hazelton, ID 83335
|(208) 829-5445
|https://goo.gl/maps/dwbyz2LAhUXG1kBY9
|Burley
|Apostolic Assembly-The Faith
|312 W 9th St, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 678-0575
|https://goo.gl/maps/ST2idfQSV9ZRhUXP9
|Asamblea Apistolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus
|312 W 9th St, Burley, ID 83318
|https://goo.gl/maps/vemxRZKKWGPP1DVb8
|Burley Bible Chapel
|2342 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 878-1356
|https://goo.gl/maps/zH9Uyo2LeDm7vx2PA
|Burley United Methodist Church
|450 E 27th St, Burley, ID 83318
|umoi.org
|(208) 678-2184
|https://goo.gl/maps/N8r7W5aHE5yRc8YM8
|Calvary Baptist Church
|515 W 27th St, Burley, ID 83318
|calvaryburley.org
|(208) 647-0412
|https://goo.gl/maps/yLaA9TbRx4ZSwXdd8
|Calvary Chapel Burley
|1100 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 878-1728
|https://goo.gl/maps/11ae8dT3mfBNKN9r7
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|241 Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 678-0434
|https://goo.gl/maps/RXZoizwA1R1rpKak7
|Church of Jesus Christ of LDS
|350 W 700 S, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 678-1189
|https://goo.gl/maps/hsNzn845UtqeaG8AA
|Crossroads Bible Church
|1550 Parke Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 678-8757
|https://goo.gl/maps/XrbLwXPS5RECbSew5
|Faith Baptist Church
|335 W 13th St, Burley, ID 83318
|fbcburley.com
|(208) 878-1611
|https://goo.gl/maps/xtz1URzEpoBfoN167
|Faith Baptist Church
|335 W 13th St, Burley, ID 83318
|fbcburley.com
|(208) 878-1611
|https://goo.gl/maps/887b1pSUwMtQf7p18
|First Baptist Church
|2262 Hiland Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|firstbaptistburley.com
|(208) 878-7613
|https://goo.gl/maps/NK2KhfHMtm8Yh5Qm8
|First Presbyterian Church
|2100 Burton Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|burleypres.org
|(208) 678-5131
|https://goo.gl/maps/gK6dLKw6DL2svCscA
|Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
|233 W 3rd St N, Burley, ID 83318
|jw.org
|(208) 678-0173
|https://goo.gl/maps/o4sxLvz3yoTRY92k7
|Ministerio El Buen Samaritano
|2000 Oakley Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 220-1403
|https://goo.gl/maps/DAEaf52k1y73nVc26
|Mountain View Christian Center-Assembly of God
|317 Mountain View Ln, Burley, ID 83318
|mvccchurch.org
|(208) 678-5460
|https://goo.gl/maps/mzAizBJasHYV11W77
|Peace Fellowship
|1239 E 16th St, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 678-0700
|https://goo.gl/maps/TtRtaYyExx27yUX16
|Primera Iglesia Bautista
|2501 Miller Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|(208) 678-9206
|https://goo.gl/maps/yfTHkkT7X7LDL1Rq5
|Puerta Al Cielo
|601 Elba Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|https://goo.gl/maps/oziUU2oGfKqrK1HFA
|The Bridge
|1819 Albion Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|https://goo.gl/maps/DW8P6d19KBqEMB158
|Water's Edge Fellowship
|1725 W Main St, Burley, ID 83318
|watersedgeidaho.org
|(208) 431-8691
|https://goo.gl/maps/6wKFta46Q9H5AZmz5
|Zion Lutheran Church
|2410 Miller Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|https://goo.gl/maps/XybCEq1wjMRyqVUw8
|Rupert
|Apostolic House of Prayer
|94 E Baseline Rd, Rupert, ID 83350
|(208) 436-5787
|https://goo.gl/maps/f5USaLDyrbBLdUBN7
|Assembly of God Church Prsng
|1001 S B St, Rupert, ID 83350
|(208) 436-6944
|https://goo.gl/maps/VFS7sstDuZWqW8Y88
|Brothers in Christ Church
|123 K St, Rupert, ID 83350
|https://goo.gl/maps/gpnn3j69qmGom5kz8
|Central Church of Christ
|724 S 4th St, Rupert, ID 83350
|(208) 436-4293
|https://goo.gl/maps/66o6uyEaAjVMkDk77
|First Baptist Church
|421 H St, Rupert, ID 83350
|(228) 313-8850
|https://goo.gl/maps/fL41LfMWtVA7nXii8
|Grace Community Church
|100 Meridian Rd, Rupert, ID 83350
|graceid.org
|(208) 436-3790
|https://goo.gl/maps/AQCRkdTJvSLgVWAB8
|New Life Assembly
|254 ID-24, Rupert, ID 83350
|newlifeidaho.com
|(208) 434-2004
|https://goo.gl/maps/fvfvNz331yyfvJns7
|Praise Chapel Christian Church
|1110 8th St, Rupert, ID 83350
|fcpc-rupert.com
|(208) 436-0449
|https://goo.gl/maps/GTHhmuoA68tDGo3J7
|Praise Chapel Open Bible
|818 S Oneida St, Rupert, ID 83350
|(208) 436-0449
|https://goo.gl/maps/kNhTh4twmRQP8QHn6
|Rupert Baptist
|623 S 3rd St, Rupert, ID 83350
|(208) 436-0546
|https://goo.gl/maps/KJCHwwYqa2TGCUd47
|Rupert First Church
|402 H St, Rupert, ID 83350
|rupertfirst.church
|(208) 436-6907
|https://goo.gl/maps/3Vjdd38kdtR9DM6T6
|St Matthews Episcopal Church
|902 6th St, Rupert, ID 83350
|(208) 436-4904
|https://goo.gl/maps/uxuKU5CSGARogXmh8
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|909 8th St, Rupert, ID 83350
|tlcrupert.com
|(208) 436-3413
|https://goo.gl/maps/1sUtzgH9HimzX6pT6
|United Methodist Church
|605 H St, Rupert, ID 83350
|rupertidumc.org
|(208) 436-3354
|https://goo.gl/maps/oX9Jdef8BLfEJtKV8
|Heyburn
|Amazing Grace Fellowship
|711 21st St, Heyburn, ID 83336
|agf.org
|(208) 736-0727
|https://goo.gl/maps/pQqBLdHrxc4zkWR66
|Heyburn Seventh-day Adventist Church
|1250 21st St, Heyburn, ID 83336
|heyburnid.adventistchurch.org
|(208) 670-8402
|https://goo.gl/maps/GZJsssBz4a46RaXq8
|Iglesia Adventista Hispana de Heyburn
|1262 21st St, Heyburn, ID 83336
|https://goo.gl/maps/2S6KPv6E6byPMpqh7
|Mini-Cassia Community Christian Church
|720 J St, Heyburn, ID 83336
|m4cchurch.org
|(208) 677-4320
|https://goo.gl/maps/REP1Eti7ZxQqDWNs8
|The Springs Calvary Chapel
|1430 17th St, Heyburn, ID 83336
|thespringscalvarychapel.org
|(208) 679-0079
|https://goo.gl/maps/SbiCYXfCRkH8yk4KA
|Paul
|Hope Community Baptist Church
|25 N 4th W St E, Paul, ID 83347
|hopeccidaho.com
|(208) 438-5126
|https://goo.gl/maps/BxXhrnP5kQeMVWqS7
|Paul Community Methodist Church
|127 W Clark St, Paul, ID 83347
|(208) 438-5530
|https://goo.gl/maps/LcpM3yoJkNYAndd86
|Paul Congregational Church
|121 N 2nd W St, Paul, ID 83347
|paulcongregational.org
|(208) 438-5657
|https://goo.gl/maps/r2PXFwWE4xDjTQYz5
|Albion
|Church of Christ
|110 W N St, Albion, ID 83311
|https://goo.gl/maps/g6T1RaATqzwV3dSJ7
|Mountain Valley Christian Fellowship
|124 Vaughn St, Albion, ID 83311
|https://goo.gl/maps/HJYvdECUDrMeN6BQA
|Restorationism (listed by region)
|Magic Valley
|Community of Christ
|20264 US-30, Buhl, ID 83316
|cofchrist.org
|(816) 833-1000
|https://goo.gl/maps/FqXb7dUNM6ZzK3fF6
|Community of Christ
|211 E Orchard St, Hagerman, ID 83332
|cofchrist.org
|(816) 833-1000
|https://goo.gl/maps/8KS6eWcpjVevF6ja9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|723 Hankins Rd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|https://goo.gl/maps/8KnAz15xWbsza4Ma6
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|421 Maurice St, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 732-2284
|https://goo.gl/maps/zuYNEU2dCGqrUwgj6
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|2680 Elizabeth Blvd, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 733-1215
|https://goo.gl/maps/BDuNwSCYeiSPeLNx8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|2085 S Temple Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 732-0852
|https://goo.gl/maps/FWCy7qFCPqsVwAAj9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|847 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 733-9252
|https://goo.gl/maps/Qx7gjeymVXMvFS8G8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|824 Caswell Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 738-3292
|https://goo.gl/maps/zMp7Akr4ariqbGwKA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|667 Harrison St, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 732-2284
|https://goo.gl/maps/LqQ7s4GVULQ7hHs47
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|229 Park Ave, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 734-2179
|https://goo.gl/maps/FiypTycVFvUQUScz5
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|541 Orchard Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 734-8136
|https://goo.gl/maps/y2VRoxxX7yvXnCJWA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|1134 N College Rd W, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 738-3292
|https://goo.gl/maps/phocc2heR9kni3U47
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|1470 Parkview Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 733-2033
|https://goo.gl/maps/18Gqq923o8d6t3Sr6
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|50 E 100 S, Jerome, ID 83338
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 324-8082
|https://goo.gl/maps/9ag2nRTnzWKswcKq9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|825 E Ave B, Jerome, ID 83338
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 324-4800
|https://goo.gl/maps/YWjDpAdMjxBPWtUZ6
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|26 N 100 E, Jerome, ID 83338
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 324-4780
|https://goo.gl/maps/tsGpT1XBBdEehphk8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|840 W Midway St, Filer, ID 83328
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 543-4136
|https://goo.gl/maps/v2LLPoY3H48NcMvL8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|501 Main St, Buhl, ID 83316
|comeuntochrist.org
|https://goo.gl/maps/Dq9LnZpCCbL82AH99
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|1001 Fair Ave, Buhl, ID 83316
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 543-6198
|https://goo.gl/maps/UvD6UfhUBkRngEKo6
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|620 N State St, Hagerman, ID 83332
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 837-6209
|https://goo.gl/maps/YqsbhxpXYZm3TTSDA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|605 N Idaho St, Wendell, ID 83355
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 536-2137
|https://goo.gl/maps/CMoJJRKLnwNGwStu9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|1228 Main St, Gooding, ID 83330
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 934-4225
|https://goo.gl/maps/g6kKLKmvJEs2zTmF9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|505 N Greenwood St, Shoshone, ID 83352
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 886-2359
|https://goo.gl/maps/pQ7rBM92vn7Bmt8v9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|160 S 660 E, Dietrich, ID 83324
|comeuntochrist.org
|https://goo.gl/maps/Ru6w85dFgfGAa1AHA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|3850 N 3500 E, Kimberly, ID 83341
|comeuntochrist.org
|https://goo.gl/maps/6BpgMdTELnicZiCa7
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|222 Birch St S, Kimberly, ID 83341
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 423-4400
|https://goo.gl/maps/vqtwUCwycB5HHAcy6
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|23709 US-30, Murtaugh, ID 83344
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 432-5281
|https://goo.gl/maps/wP26WyM1A7mMzwcJ6
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|531 Middleton Ave, Hazelton, ID 83335
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 829-4101
|https://goo.gl/maps/sLbPQRBSSuzE7Cot8
|Mini-Cassia
|comeuntochrist.org
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|275 S 250 E, Burley, ID 83318
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 678-9250
|https://goo.gl/maps/EWp2q6y5pE8hVAoPA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|519 E 200 S, Burley, ID 83318
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 678-7918
|https://goo.gl/maps/owuLKwQvifCvvwtX7
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|554 S 490 E, Burley, ID 83318
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 572-0092
|https://goo.gl/maps/euDboo7eEQ9122og8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|2420 Parke Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 677-3832
|https://goo.gl/maps/yQYqUbCL2Ue4AcSb7
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|2200 Oakley Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 678-7561
|https://goo.gl/maps/XJEzVgsxW6qSBUiD9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|2050 Normal Ave, Burley, ID 83318
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 678-2450
|https://goo.gl/maps/xCijFJhtLZ44ssVk9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|515 E 16th St, Burley, ID 83318
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 678-5422
|https://goo.gl/maps/g2uz2Lqq8T5HEBNb9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|96 S 200 W, Burley, ID 83318
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 678-1773
|https://goo.gl/maps/2gmJBzo1JXhUHvm38
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|300 S 500 W, Heyburn, ID 83336
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 679-3869
|https://goo.gl/maps/j7H5zSQGVBKBg273A
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|530 Villa Dr, Heyburn, ID 83336
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 776-0696
|https://goo.gl/maps/L6b4A5HSdwPittSFA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|526 S F St, Rupert, ID 83350
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 776-0696
|https://goo.gl/maps/Dj3FNxA5fQQFB6Fi7
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|26 S 100 W, Rupert, ID 83350
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 776-0696
|https://goo.gl/maps/L74d4LZ2BgNQM9q46
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|324 E 18th St, Rupert, ID 83350
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 436-4050
|https://goo.gl/maps/xCNWj3wq1QftFhWJ8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|806 G St, Rupert, ID 83350
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 436-3896
|https://goo.gl/maps/Jeo1RgH9GnEPuLQdA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|20403 5th St, Rupert, ID 83350
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 436-6876
|https://goo.gl/maps/fAKKRzF5cCpQgyBd9
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|20403 5th St, Rupert, ID 83350
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 436-6876
|https://goo.gl/maps/m4G3GExMsLbfKU5XA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|127 S 950 W, Paul, ID 83347
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 438-5703
|https://goo.gl/maps/uWdNCuBtyWz99X5s8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|424 W Ellis St, Paul, ID 83347
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 438-4015
|https://goo.gl/maps/XQwZQB5rUhyGo7SAA
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|153 S 600 W, Paul, ID 83347
|comeuntochrist.org
|https://goo.gl/maps/Gw6n6nVkN32MXwcx6
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|213 W Main St, Declo, ID 83323
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 654-2062
|https://goo.gl/maps/1puBMaGsnSjnCmFY7
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
|207 E Main St, Declo, ID 83323
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 654-2073
|https://goo.gl/maps/37deejNS1kw91VKt8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|889 Main St, Albion, ID 83311
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 673-6635
|https://goo.gl/maps/HfkoeyEQ7wq5S2pj8
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
|355 N Center Ave, Oakley, ID 83346
|comeuntochrist.org
|(208) 572-0092
|https://goo.gl/maps/kx5oq4gp75ZsEmKi8
|ISLAM
|Islam is the world’s second largest religion with almost 2 billion adherents worldwide. Muslims revere the prophets in the Torah and the Bible, and they believe that Muhammad (AD 570-632) was God’s final prophet. The word Islam means peace through submission to the will of God. The Arabic word for God is Allah. Arabic speaking Christians, for example, call God, “Allah.” Muslims’ scripture is the Qur'an. Muslims gather for worship in a Mosque. Spiritual leaders are called Imams. In Islam, Friday is considered the holiest day of the week. Friday Prayers at a Mosque are called Juma. Muslims can pray anywhere.
Muslims follow a moral code which includes five basic Pillars: The declaration of faith in God, praying five times a day, giving money to the poor, taking a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in a lifetime (if possible), and fasting.
Muslims fast every day for the entire month of Ramadan, from sunrise to sunset. At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the breaking of the fast with a feast called Eid al-Fitr.
|Islamic Center of Twin Falls
|455 Addison Ave, Twin Falls, ID 83301
|https://www.facebook.com/people/Islamic-Center-of-Twin-Falls/100064842633887/
|https://goo.gl/maps/UvD6UfhUBkRngEKo6
|JUDAISM
|Judaism has approximately 16 million adherents worldwide. Judaism traces its history back to the prophet Abraham – as does Christianity and Islam. These three – Judaism, Christianity and Islam – are the world’s major monotheistic religions. Jews’ main scripture is the Torah, which is part of the Tenakh – similar to what Christians call the Old Testament.
The largest denominations or movements within Judaism are Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox. These groups differ based on their approaches and interpretations of Jewish tradition and scripture. Jews worship in a Synagogue. Spiritual leaders are called Rabbis and Cantors.
Jews strive to keep God’s laws and to bring holiness into every aspect of their lives. Jewish Sabbath is from Friday sunset until Saturday sunset. Other well-known Jewish holidays include Rosh Hashanah, Simchat Torah, Passover, Yom Kippur, and Hanukkah.
|Beth Chaverim Twin Falls
|https://www.facebook.com/BethChaverimTwinFalls
|Ahavath Beth Israel
|11 N Latah St, Boise, ID 83706
|(208) 343-6601
|https://goo.gl/maps/hkPMnt8kDwpG14BV9
|Wood River Jewish Community
|95 Badeyana Dr, Sun Valley, ID 83353
|wrjc.org
|(208) 726-1183
|https://goo.gl/maps/d2FqgjZGUcdRc5v26
|HINDUISM
|Hinduism is the world’s 3rd largest religion, with about 1.1 billion adherents worldwide. It is also one of the world’s oldest religions. It is a very diverse faith. It is a polytheistic religion, meaning that Hindus believe in many gods or manifestations of god. The most well-known Hindu scripture is the Bhagavad Gita. Hindus typically worship daily in a temple or a small shrine in the home. This worship is called puja.
Hinduism is the predominant religion in India, though Hindus live all over the world. Hindus believe in the repeating cycle of reincarnation. The principle of “Karma” in Hinduism is somewhat analogous to the Christian concept of “the law of the harvest.” Yoga, a common activity in the US, has its roots in Hinduism.
One well-known Hindu holiday is the springtime festival of colors called “Holi,” which rejoices in the triumph of good over evil. As part of the celebration, revelers throw colorful powder.
Finding a Hindu worship community may require travel from the Magic Valley.
|Boise Hare Krishna Temple and Vedic Cultural Center
|1615 Martha St, Boise, ID 83706
|boisetemple.org
|(208) 344-4274
|https://goo.gl/maps/9hBw5tfz5JPTDGgu9
|Krishna Temple Salt Lake City
|965 E 3370 S, Millcreek, UT 84106
|utahkrishnas.org
|(801) 487-4005
|https://goo.gl/maps/LsNdcfrQb9o7k4NMA
|Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple of Utah
|1142 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095
|utahganeshatemple.org
|(801) 254-9177
|https://goo.gl/maps/yqUwRqPn8Jr97XTq9
|BUDDHISM
|Buddhism is the 4th largest religion in the world with about 500 million adherents worldwide. The Buddha (whose name was Siddhartha Gautama) lived near what is now the border of Nepal and India from 563-483 BC. Buddhists can worship both at home or at a temple.
Buddhism is not a theistic religion and doesn’t believe in a personal god. As a spiritual tradition and practice, it focuses on personal spiritual development and the attainment of a deep insight into the true nature of life. Similar to Hindus, Buddhists seek a release from the round of rebirths (samsara) to reach a state of “nirvana.”
An important concept in Buddhism (and related religions such as Hinduism) is “Ahimsa.” This means “to do no harm." Buddhists have respect for all sentient beings.
Celebrated in the month of May, "Vesak" is a sacred day to many Buddhists around the world. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha.
Finding a Buddhist worship community may require travel from the Magic Valley.
|Linh Thứu Thiền Tự Buddhist temple
|8813 W Ardene St, Boise, ID 83709
|chualinhthuu.org
|(208) 343-9322
|https://goo.gl/maps/Dfzggg8ZhQRxNtW9A
|Wat Idahophoxaiyaraam Buddhist temple
|4812 Howard Ln, Nampa, ID 83687
|watidaho.org
|(208) 546-4911
|https://goo.gl/maps/8ohdhCN76kcAozzt8
|C M M 2 "Buddhist Society of Idaho"
|2702 Southside Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686
|(208) 734-9161
|https://goo.gl/maps/uUbNt25bTqPsDjrJ7
|Salt Lake Buddhist Temple
|211 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
|slbuddhist.org
|(801) 363-4742
|https://goo.gl/maps/HcXyfsULee89A4tR9
|Chùa Phổ Quang
|1185 1000 N, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
|(801) 364-4641
|https://goo.gl/maps/eguvnYCTTa4Pd6JX7
|Tam Bảo Buddhist Temple
|459 N 700 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
|(801) 537-7354
|https://goo.gl/maps/QXSiQymv5rodBqbQA
|Urgyen Samten Ling Meditation
|40 N 8th W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
|urgyensamtenling.org
|(801) 328-4629
|https://goo.gl/maps/ezT9sQxLJag313t2A
|SIKH
|Sikhism is the 5th largest in the world, with about 23 million adherents worldwide. It was founded by Guru Nanak (AD 1469-1539) near what today is the border of India and Pakistan. Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that stresses the importance of doing good. Their scripture is called the “Adi Granth,” or “Guru Granth Sahib.”
Sikhs worship at a temple or “Gurdwara” where they serve free vegetarian meals called “Langar” to anyone who visits. Sikhs’ most holy temple is in Amritsar, India, where they feed langar to an average of 100,000 people daily.
Sikhs follow a moral code which includes being honest, avoiding alcohol, and caring for the poor. One of the five marks of a Sikh is uncut hair, and in the US, a man wearing a turban is most likely a Sikh.
One of the most important holidays in Sikhism is a harvest festival called “Vaisakhi.”
Finding a Sikh worship community may require travel from the Magic Valley.
|Sikh Temple of Utah
|4897 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT 84123
|sikhtempleofutah.org
|(801) 904-3879
|https://goo.gl/maps/odeLFoHb94ESowKEA