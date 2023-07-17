CHRISTIANITY

Christianity is the world’s largest religious group, with approximately 2.3 billion adherents worldwide. Christians revere Jesus Christ as the Son of God, who died and was resurrected, the Savior of the world. Christians’ scripture is The Holy Bible. Christians gather to worship in churches.



There are three major branches of Christianity: Orthodox Christian, Roman Catholic, and Protestant Christianity. Protestant Christianity in particular includes hundreds of different denominations. Some beliefs and practices can vary widely between denominations, but it all centers around Jesus Christ and His teachings.



Not all groups who believe in Jesus fit into these three main categories. As an example, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints comprises over 26% of the population in Idaho. In addition to believing in the Bible, this church also considers the Book of Mormon to be latter-day scripture.



Well-known Christian holidays include Christmas and Easter.

Orthodox Christian

Roman Catholic (listed by region)

Magic Valley

Mini-Cassia

Protestant (listed by community)

Twin Falls

Finding a Hindu worship community may require travel from the Magic Valley.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 207 E Main St, Declo, ID 83323 comeuntochrist.org (208) 654-2073 https://goo.gl/maps/37deejNS1kw91VKt8

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 889 Main St, Albion, ID 83311 comeuntochrist.org (208) 673-6635 https://goo.gl/maps/HfkoeyEQ7wq5S2pj8

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 355 N Center Ave, Oakley, ID 83346 comeuntochrist.org (208) 572-0092 https://goo.gl/maps/kx5oq4gp75ZsEmKi8

ISLAM

Islam is the world’s second largest religion with almost 2 billion adherents worldwide. Muslims revere the prophets in the Torah and the Bible, and they believe that Muhammad (AD 570-632) was God’s final prophet. The word Islam means peace through submission to the will of God. The Arabic word for God is Allah. Arabic speaking Christians, for example, call God, “Allah.” Muslims’ scripture is the Qur'an. Muslims gather for worship in a Mosque. Spiritual leaders are called Imams. In Islam, Friday is considered the holiest day of the week. Friday Prayers at a Mosque are called Juma. Muslims can pray anywhere.



Muslims follow a moral code which includes five basic Pillars: The declaration of faith in God, praying five times a day, giving money to the poor, taking a pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in a lifetime (if possible), and fasting.



Muslims fast every day for the entire month of Ramadan, from sunrise to sunset. At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate the breaking of the fast with a feast called Eid al-Fitr.

JUDAISM

Judaism has approximately 16 million adherents worldwide. Judaism traces its history back to the prophet Abraham – as does Christianity and Islam. These three – Judaism, Christianity and Islam – are the world’s major monotheistic religions. Jews’ main scripture is the Torah, which is part of the Tenakh – similar to what Christians call the Old Testament.



The largest denominations or movements within Judaism are Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox. These groups differ based on their approaches and interpretations of Jewish tradition and scripture. Jews worship in a Synagogue. Spiritual leaders are called Rabbis and Cantors.



Jews strive to keep God’s laws and to bring holiness into every aspect of their lives. Jewish Sabbath is from Friday sunset until Saturday sunset. Other well-known Jewish holidays include Rosh Hashanah, Simchat Torah, Passover, Yom Kippur, and Hanukkah.

HINDUISM

Hinduism is the world’s 3rd largest religion, with about 1.1 billion adherents worldwide. It is also one of the world’s oldest religions. It is a very diverse faith. It is a polytheistic religion, meaning that Hindus believe in many gods or manifestations of god. The most well-known Hindu scripture is the Bhagavad Gita. Hindus typically worship daily in a temple or a small shrine in the home. This worship is called puja.



Hinduism is the predominant religion in India, though Hindus live all over the world. Hindus believe in the repeating cycle of reincarnation. The principle of “Karma” in Hinduism is somewhat analogous to the Christian concept of “the law of the harvest.” Yoga, a common activity in the US, has its roots in Hinduism.



One well-known Hindu holiday is the springtime festival of colors called “Holi,” which rejoices in the triumph of good over evil. As part of the celebration, revelers throw colorful powder.



Finding a Hindu worship community may require travel from the Magic Valley.

BUDDHISM

Buddhism is the 4th largest religion in the world with about 500 million adherents worldwide. The Buddha (whose name was Siddhartha Gautama) lived near what is now the border of Nepal and India from 563-483 BC. Buddhists can worship both at home or at a temple.



Buddhism is not a theistic religion and doesn’t believe in a personal god. As a spiritual tradition and practice, it focuses on personal spiritual development and the attainment of a deep insight into the true nature of life. Similar to Hindus, Buddhists seek a release from the round of rebirths (samsara) to reach a state of “nirvana.”



An important concept in Buddhism (and related religions such as Hinduism) is “Ahimsa.” This means “to do no harm." Buddhists have respect for all sentient beings.



Celebrated in the month of May, "Vesak" is a sacred day to many Buddhists around the world. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha.



Finding a Buddhist worship community may require travel from the Magic Valley.

SIKH

Sikhism is the 5th largest in the world, with about 23 million adherents worldwide. It was founded by Guru Nanak (AD 1469-1539) near what today is the border of India and Pakistan. Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that stresses the importance of doing good. Their scripture is called the “Adi Granth,” or “Guru Granth Sahib.”



Sikhs worship at a temple or “Gurdwara” where they serve free vegetarian meals called “Langar” to anyone who visits. Sikhs’ most holy temple is in Amritsar, India, where they feed langar to an average of 100,000 people daily.



Sikhs follow a moral code which includes being honest, avoiding alcohol, and caring for the poor. One of the five marks of a Sikh is uncut hair, and in the US, a man wearing a turban is most likely a Sikh.



One of the most important holidays in Sikhism is a harvest festival called “Vaisakhi.”



Finding a Sikh worship community may require travel from the Magic Valley.