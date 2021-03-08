CHUKARS: Billy Gardner named manager as new staff announced

Greene said the team is looking for players with three years or less of professional experience.

“They should be coachable, but what we’re going to do is put in place a good environment for the players to work and play in … I want my players to look forward to coming to the field every day when they get up in the morning and so that’s one of my goals,” Gardner said.

The Chukars won the Pioneer League title in 2019, but were shut down last season when the minor leagues canceled the season due to COVID-19 concerns. The Chukars were also on the chopping block under MLB’s new restructuring plan, but survived, along with the Pioneer League, to be named as a Partner League member.

After a year without baseball, Greene said the organization is busy with sponsors and ticketing for the upcoming season, which will feature 48 home games.

“I’m just really excited to throw a baseball around and put a uniform on,” Milacki said via video conference call. “It’s probably the first time I’ve had a jersey on in over a year. I’m pretty excited about getting things going.”

Opening day is May 22 against Billings.

Notes: Greene said the Chukars may play a couple of exhibition games with Boise and Ogden before the regular season starts … The annual fundraiser game with the American Legion Bandits is off this year because of the Bandits’ schedule … With the expanded Chukars’ schedule, high school teams will be able to play at Melaleuca Field during the regular season and districts, but the stadium will not host any state tournaments.

