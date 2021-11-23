Christmas in Albion event set for December

ALBION — Nature’s Healing Embrace, Marsh Creek Inn and Piggy Sue’s will hold Christmas in Albion in December.

The event will run from 3 - 7 p.m., Dec. 10 and noon - 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

There will be handmade gifts including woodwork, candles, jewelry, soaps, body butters and more for purchase.

There will be homemade goodies including cinnamon rolls, candy, BBQ sandwiches and warm drinks available.

There will be a photo area where kids and families can make their own souvenir 2021 Christmas tree ornaments.

We are open to more vendors and welcome their calls at: 208-261-2066 or 208-673-6259

