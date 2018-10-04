Chobani broke ground on its innovation and community center in 2017. The $20 million investment was for a 70,000 square-foot building to house Chobani employees, its global research and development team and a business startup incubator.
While originally planned to open this summer, the project is now slated for completion in the first half of 2019, though company representatives declined to comment on the reason for the delay.
Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Michael Gonda said the expected opening is still within a normal timeframe. An open house will be announced later.
“We’ll definitely be welcoming the community in,” Gonda said.
Chobani doesn’t have immediate plans for new hiring as a result of the expansion. However, the company said the 25-member research and development team could potentially double in five years. The team has been operating out of temporary trailers since 2013.
