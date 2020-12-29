Chobani hires CNN correspondent to lead public relations

TWIN FALLS — Chobani has hired a former CNN correspondent as its chief corporate affairs officer.

Cristina Alesci reported for CNN and Bloomberg Television prior to joining the yogurt giant. She will become the company’s communications chief and lead community and government relations.

"It's important for our brand to authentically tell and share the stories that shape our values, beliefs and business,” Chobani President Peter McGuinness said in a press release. “Cristina brings over a decade of storytelling for CNN and Bloomberg TV to Chobani, highlighting our continued growth and innovation while challenging businesses and society to think and act differently, always putting humanity first."

Chobani created the chief corporate affairs officer job for Alesci — it didn't exist before her hiring.

"As the daughter of two immigrant parents who sacrificed dearly to give their children a better life, I have a special place in my heart for those who use their platform and success to make the promise of America brighter than it was yesterday," Alesci said in the press release. "Chobani is that kind of modern company — and that's why I'm joining.”

