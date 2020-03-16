China reports Jan-Feb economic activity worse than expected

Beijing is trying to head off a deeper downturn, which would raise the risk of politically dangerous job losses.

Authorities have eased some of the controls that idled factories and closed shopping malls, restaurants and other businesses and left city streets empty and eerily silent for weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus that emerged in central China in December.

The government has cut interest rates and is promising tax breaks and other aid, especially for small, private companies that are China's economic engine.

Companies say, however, it will be months before factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other consumer goods return to normal activity. Many are short of raw materials and employees because travel and other controls still are in place in areas with tens of millions of people.

The outlook is further clouded by anti-virus curbs that are shutting down the United States and European economies and might depress demand for Chinese exports and disrupt travel and other activity.

"There are indeed some external epidemics that are spreading, which may increase our uncertainty," the director of the Chinese statistics agency, Mao Shengyong, said at a news conference.