Children's book drive underway

BURLEY — A book drive is underway for new and gently used children's books to be distributed during Julie's Clothes for Kids in August.

Julie's Clothes for Kids provides school clothes and education resources to children in need.

Books for students in grades 6 - 8 are especially needed.

Drop the books off by May 14 at Young Buick GMC, Young Chrysler Jeep Dodge or Young Power Sports.

The distribution event will be held Aug. 12 and is sponsored by Young Caring for Our Young, a non-profit organization.

