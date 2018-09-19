Cheyenne Suchan, D.L. Evans Bank
I would like to nominate Cheyenne Suchan as an Inspiring Women in Business. Cheyenne began her career with D.L. Evans Bank in 2000 as a part-time teller and served as a teller, loan secretary, officer trainee, consumer loan officer and commercial loan officer before being promoted to vice president and manager of the Paul office in 2015. During her 18 years with the company, she has worked hard and dedicated herself to providing true customer service. She goes the extra mile to meet her customers before and after hours or even in the field to help them with their financing and planning. She is committed to helping local farmers and businesses start or expand their operations. Cheyenne also enjoys serving her community by being actively involved in organizations such as the Minidoka County 4H/FFA Livestock Sale Committee where she serves as Treasurer. She has been an active member and supporter of the 4-H and FFA programs for many years. Cheyenne is also an active volunteer for the Paul P.T.O. where she has served as the Co-Treasurer. She believes strongly in financial education and teaches middle school and high school students financial literacy courses in the Minidoka County school system. In addition to all of her banking and community commitments, she farms with her husband Russell Suchan and their three boys north of Paul on a third generation farm. Cheyenne is a dedicated employee who is committed to supporting the agricultural community that we love. We appreciate all of her efforts and are honored to nominate her.
