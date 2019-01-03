Chase Chandler, on 2029
Chase Chandler, lead vocalist and guitarist of Mains & Monitors, poses for a portrait Dec. 6 at his music studio in Twin Falls.

 PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Chandler, vocalist and guitarist for local indie-punk band "Mains & Monitors," said the biggest challenge for musicians in Twin Falls is the lack of do-it-yourself venues which gives a venue designated just for music.

By 2029, he thinks that young artists will find locations to perform.

"I hope and think that we will see a D.I.Y. music scene and more participation by young people in the city," Chandler said. "If you want a town to flourish it needs an artistic scene to flourish as well."

— Bowen West

