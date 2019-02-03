TWIN FALLS — Skeletons and families are strewn about the Charmac Trailers lot.
Charmac Trailers has been in Twin Falls for 41 years and in that time the families have grown and so has the number of skeletons — the nickname that the trailers have before the outer shell is built.
“We’ve worked here our entire lives,” Dallin Casperson said. “My family has been here forever. This is where we set down roots.”
Casperson handles the office and accounting side of Charmac Trailers and is the son of Lloyd Casperson, the current president and son of Max Casperson, who created Charmac Trailers with Charlene Casperson in 1977.
“Only 15 percent of businesses make it to the third generation,” Casperson said.
For the past 41 years, Charmac Trailers has been building trailers in Twin Falls, and the process always starts with a frame. The bars form like a rib cage and they’ll be covered with aluminum walls. Flooring is placed in and after welding and painting the trailer is ready. On average it takes four weeks to assemble a trailer.
The price of a Charmac trailer is anywhere from $8,000 to $35,000. The trailers have changed considerably in the 41 years of business, Casperson said. Trailers are now streamlined and lightweight. But more importantly, the company knows what doesn’t work for trailers.
When the business started, it only made horse trailers, now they make horse, cargo and vehicle trailers, Casperson said.
Charmac sells trailers through distributors in the western U.S. and up to Canada. The local dealership, Riverside Trailers in Jerome, was the first to sell Charmac Trailers.
Lloyd Casperson said the company has an average employee retention of 10 years, and many have been with the company for more than 20 years.
Charmac Trailers also gives to several charities in the area and donates to local schools and sports programs, Casperson said.
The Caspersons isn’t the only multi-generation family working at Charmac. Russ Stockton has worked as a painter there since the 1990s, his father helped him get the job, and Stockton helped his son Richard Stockton get his job.
“I have a pair of my grandpa’s old pliers,” Richard Stockton said. “I still use the over-the-stove rack that he made here.”
“We take care of our people and that’s the secret to success,” Lloyd said.
