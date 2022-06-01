 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charity golf tournament for pediatric cancer coalition set for August

BURLEY — The 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting the Magic Valley Pediatric Cancer Coalition has been set for Aug. 19 at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley.

There will be lunch and a raffle following the tournament.

Registration for a four-person team is $300 and sponsorships are available.

MVPCC was founded to assist families in Southern Idaho whose lives are turned upside down with an unfathomable diagnosis.

The tournament will be hosted by locally owned and operated pediatric dental office, Burley Kids Dental, and all proceeds will go to MVPCC.

Businesses are needed to help with sponsorships and raffle items. No donation is too little or too big.

To sponsor or register for the event call Jerica Williamson at 208-860-5306.

