***NEEDS FUREVER HOME*** Currently in Boise, ID Thank you to Stella's Fund for sponsoring his leg amputation and thanks to... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
***NEEDS FUREVER HOME*** Currently in Boise, ID Thank you to Stella's Fund for sponsoring his leg amputation and thanks to... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A man who police suspected was taking a kidnapped 18-year-old woman to Las Vegas was arraigned on drug charges in Twin Falls Monday.
A Heyburn man and his brother lured a man to his home and killed him, bludgeoning him in the face with a 6 pound sledgehammer and shooting him in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
Police say a male juvenile has been charged with threatening violence on school grounds after a social media post prompted lockdowns and school closures in multiple districts.
A head-on crash on Golf Course Road in Jerome County killed a 19-year-old man from Twin Falls and sent three other people to the hospital Sunday evening.
Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said his deputies found 8 pounds of methamphetamine, an ounce of marijuana and four firearms Wednesday when they executed a search warrant at a home on West C Street in Jerome.
Schools were locked down and multiple law enforcement agencies responded after a student received a threat on social media.
Ida-Beef LLC, southwest of Burley, received a fourth federal humane slaughter inspection violation that showed a botched stun of a non-ambulatory Holstein cow on Dec. 21.
In 13 years, head coach Cameron Andersen completely transformed Gooding's football program. Now he'll be taking on a new challenge: the Burley Bobcats.
A Gooding man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.
There are 15 high hazard potential dams in south-central Idaho. Here's what that means.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.