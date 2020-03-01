Central Oregon ski area sued for $30 million after 2 deaths

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The families of a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day at a central Oregon ski area jointly filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $30 million.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court contends Mt. Bachelor failed to warn of the risks of tree wells after weeks of snowfall.

Tree wells are voids that form beneath trees and can kill people who fall into them. Falling in headfirst can lead to snow collapsing down onto the skier or snowboarder as they struggle to get out.

Twenty-four-year-old Alfonso Braun of Bend and 19-year-old Nicole Panet-Raymond of Eugene suffocated in tree wells in separate incidents on different parts of the mountain in 2018.

The lawsuit against Mt. Bachelor owner Powder Corp. said the ski area “knew or should have known of the danger” after three weeks of snow that could produce tree wells “into which skiers and snowboarders could fall, become buried in snow, trapped and suffocate to death.”

The lawsuit said that both Braun, who was snowboarding, and Panet-Raymond, who was skiing, were within the ski area’s boundary when they fell into the tree wells.