Census 2020 data illustrates Idaho’s urban, rural divide

“Some of the biggest puzzles out there, in my opinion, involve what comes first, the egg or the chicken?” Roeser said. “When it comes to housing, how do you get housing into these rural areas so people move there, before the people come? You need the housing in place, but you do not have developers willing to invest in areas unless people are going there.”

That’s not to say all rural areas struggled.

The city of Twin Falls grew by 17.4% over the last decade. Caldwell grew by 29.8%. Kimberly grew by 41.7%.

Those areas all have some combination of affordable housing, jobs and access to retail, services or recreation.

But even some large cities in Idaho struggled.

Pocatello, the eastern Idaho city home to Idaho State University, experienced modest growth of 3.8% over the past decade, well below the state average of 17.3%.

“Pocatello is just a little surprising to me. It has nice foothills around it like Boise and some people think it could really attract people, especially with recreation close by,” Roeser said. “But a lot of the retail and housing has moved to Idaho Falls. That’s where people are going.”

How does this affect redistricting?