Celebrating wellness in the Magic Valley: May is Mental Health Awareness Month

From the Wellness in the Magic Valley: How people are coping, helping each other series
  JESSICA L. FLAMMANG
TWIN FALLS — Since 1949, the U.S. has observed May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Now in its 70th year, awareness has increased, but so has the rate of individuals with mental health diagnoses and issues on record.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, “One in five adults in the U.S. — or 43.8 million people — experiences mental illness in a given year.”

Often, the hardest part for those suffering from mental health issues is the social stigma surrounding their condition. But mental health is critical to overall well-being and general wellness.

This May, we stand committed with the rest of the nation in bringing awareness to the complex issues that face millions of Americans. Statistics from the NAMH state that half of all recorded chronic mental illness begins by the age of 14, while three-quarters start by the age of 24.

Mental Health in America

Mental Health Facts in America, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

 NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS

Anxiety disorders, mood disorders, depression, addiction issues, personality disorders, and obsessive-compulsive behaviors are just some of the myriad factors playing into many mental health diagnoses.

But those afflicted with these issues and more are not the only ones affected by the fallout. Oftentimes, police, first responders and school counselors and employees face the secondary effects of dealing with individuals who have complicated histories with mental illness. These individuals need mental health support as well.

Many mental health issues and illness are common and treatable.

In this mental health overview, the Times-News strives to unpack some of the complexities mental health disorders bring to local people’s lives and what can be done to support those afflicted with mental illness as well as those who directly support them.

