If you enjoyed getting a snow day off of school as a kid, you might get a similar thrill cozying up to tonight's five films airing as part of Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Thursday night salute to films that famously use various types of weather in their stories. The forecast is cold and snowy this evening, and the flakes begin falling withThe Gold Rush(1925), writer/director/star Charles Chaplin's silent comedy classic that begins with Chaplin's Little Tramp character getting lost in a blizzard while prospecting during the Klondike gold rush. Following that is the 1965 epic, Best Picture Oscar-nominated romantic dramaDoctor Zhivago (pictured);while filled with spectacular scenes, the film's dreamlike sequence with Omar Sharif and Julie Christie in the icebound dacha seems to stick with many viewers of the film, and it can make you feel cold even in the comfort of your own home. Continuing into early tomorrow, the flurry of snowy movies begins tapering off with Robert Altman's revisionist Western starring Best Actress nominee Christie and Warren Beatty,McCabe & Mrs. Miller(1971), whose climax was shot during a genuine heavy snowfall in the Pacific Northwest; the charming holiday comedyChristmas in Connecticut(1945),