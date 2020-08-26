Castleford Wolves

Second team all-conference offensive lineman and now a senior Colton Leitch will anchor the trenches on both sides of the ball for Castleford.

The Wolves begin their season Aug. 30 on the road against Hansen. A home game against non-conference opponent Shoshone follows the week after, on Sept. 4. And on Sept. 11 Castleford once again hits the road, but this time for its first league game of the year when it takes on the Blue Devils in Dietrich.