Dan Howard
Bio: Dan Howard is 60 years old and works for the Buhl Highway District.
Big Issue: Howard said the biggest issue facing Castleford is the irrigation system. He said it’s 75 years old and deteriorating, and leaky pipes are causing issues.
Experience: Howard has served on the board for over four years.
Justin Clark
Bio: Justin Clark grew up in Buhl and works for the Twin Falls Canal Company.
Big Issue: The biggest issue facing Castleford is dogs, Clark said. Many people don’t control them properly, he said, and that’s a nuisance. He said that Twin Falls County animal control doesn’t come out to Castleford. The barking is nonstop, he said.
Experience: Clark has been on council for two years, and said that someone needs to run in order to keep the city running.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.