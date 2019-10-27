Dan Howard

Bio: Dan Howard is 60 years old and works for the Buhl Highway District.

Big Issue: Howard said the biggest issue facing Castleford is the irrigation system. He said it’s 75 years old and deteriorating, and leaky pipes are causing issues.

Experience: Howard has served on the board for over four years.

Justin Clark

Bio: Justin Clark grew up in Buhl and works for the Twin Falls Canal Company.

Big Issue: The biggest issue facing Castleford is dogs, Clark said. Many people don’t control them properly, he said, and that’s a nuisance. He said that Twin Falls County animal control doesn’t come out to Castleford. The barking is nonstop, he said.

Experience: Clark has been on council for two years, and said that someone needs to run in order to keep the city running.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments