Cassia sheriff's office raffles Christmas tree to benefit K9 program

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is raffling a Christmas tree with a variety of other gifts to raise money for the K9 Program.

Tickets can be purchased at the Sheriff’s Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday Tickets are $5 for 1 or $20 for 5. Winner will be announced on December 11. There will be three prize winners.

The funds raised for the K9 program will go to K9 maintenance, equipment, training, and medical care. The goal to be raised is $5,000.

From noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, the community will have an opportunity to meet the K9s and their handlers at the Burley High School main gym. The K9s will do a demonstration of their abilities. The community will get to learn and see first-hand the dogs and their effective use in law enforcement. Tickets will also be available for purchase at this event.

Cassia County Sheriff’s Office thanks the donors for their generosity and prizes: Winn’s Imagery, Bloom Beauty Ink, Armored Chaos, Arizmendi Creations, Ana Naranjo, Hampton Inn, Idaho Central Credit Union, Cozy Coffee, Lulu’s, Burly Meats, Patriot Coffee Roasters, Studio K Portrait Gallery, Wickel Tire Pros, Young Automotive Group, Renegade Axe, High Desert Milk, Factory Fitness, Voila Spa, Wright Physical Therapy, Elite Fitness, and Taco Bandido, Cozy Coffee.

If you would like to donate to the K9 project, please contact Cpl. Alyssa Doty at the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251.

