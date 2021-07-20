Cassia schools to hold special learning needs screening

BURLEY — The Cassia County Joint School District is looking for preschool age children who have special learning needs.

Parents or guardians of children ages 3-4 who are experiencing speech, physical, mental or emotional difficulty should contact the Cassia Preschool program.

Staff will arrange for you and your child to participate in a free screening.

Children who attend private or home schools are eligible and encouraged to participate in the screenings.

The next screening will be held Monday, Aug. 23.

The purpose of the program is to determine if a child is eligible for the district's special education preschool program or other special education services.

Children who have a disability may attend the preschool or receive special education services for free.

Appointments for the Aug. 23 screening are required. Call or leave a message or text 208-312-6602 with your contact information,.

Only children with appointments will be screened.

