Cassia schools sets special learning needs screening for preschoolers

BURLEY —The Cassia County School District is looking for preschool-age children who may have special learning needs.

If you are the parent or guardian of a 3 or 4-year-old child who is experiencing a speech, physical, mental, or emotional difficulty, you are encouraged to contact the Cassia Preschool program.

The staff will arrange for you and your child to participate in a free screening. Children who attend private or home schools are eligible and encouraged to participate in the screenings.

Friday, January 28 is the next scheduled screening.

The purpose of the program is to determine if your child is eligible for the district's special education preschool program or other special education services. Children with a disability may attend the preschool or receive special services free of charge.

Screening appointments are required. Call and leave a message or text 208-312-6602 with your contact information. Only children and parents with an appointment will be screened.

