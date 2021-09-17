Cassia schools continue to adapt to change

Cassia is certainly not alone in these challenges. And it’s not limited to Idaho. These are the circumstances which must push educators and administrators to create, react and respond to student needs. We are hopeful that results will follow. Frankly, they must.

At the start of the last school year, we were all so happy to be in the classroom that much of the focus rested on staying in the classroom. Through the experiences of last year, we can move past some of the unknown fears that came with an unprecedented global pandemic. For this school year, we carry a deeper sense of accountability to student learning.

In the midst of our many changes, our commitment to student and families is a constant thread throughout. We strive to meet the expectations of our parents and provide our students with an education that allows them to grow in their learning. We stumble at times, but the desire to do our best is always there. The Cassia School Board has a commitment to in-person student learning and to safety protocols for students and staff, stopping short of mandates. We continue to promote healthy living and awareness of all illnesses and consideration of others. These are smart practices year to year and help students complete successful school years.

We expect that this school year will ultimately fly by, just as every year seems to do. We want parents, students, and teachers to feel good about their educational experience. Talk to your students, talk to their teachers and get involved. For our part, we are prioritizing communication and results in the classroom.

