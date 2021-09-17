Cassia schools continue to adapt to change

The well-known adage that “the only constant in life is change” seems to be truer than ever before. For Cassia schools, we’d like to approach changes from the perspective of improving and evolving in ways to best meet student needs, as we strive to reach our mission of “Supporting High Levels of Learning and Success."
The start of the 2021-2022 school year brought with it a new district superintendent, an adapted four-day school week, a new school schedule at Burley High School, a new name for the central office (District Service Center), revised procedures for managing Covid, and what looks to be more students than we saw last year. With school board elections coming up in November and attention to the fluid health environment around us, we can be certain that more changes will inevitably come.
Added to this, we look to strengthen existing practices that are showing improvements in our schools. Professional learning communities are a staple at our schools now. This is our third year of PLCs and teachers are embracing this approach to student learning. Educators are seeing the value of their collaborative interaction where they meet weekly (Friday mornings) to improve their teaching skills and the academic performance of their students.
Addressing unfinished learning, due to abrupt endings and interruptions during the last two school years, presents a number of challenges. Teachers are assessing student learning levels and building administrators are leading and supporting the plans to increase performance and proficiency. These efforts, combined with great parent support, will get kids back to the goal of rigorous learning.
Cassia is certainly not alone in these challenges. And it’s not limited to Idaho. These are the circumstances which must push educators and administrators to create, react and respond to student needs. We are hopeful that results will follow. Frankly, they must.
At the start of the last school year, we were all so happy to be in the classroom that much of the focus rested on staying in the classroom. Through the experiences of last year, we can move past some of the unknown fears that came with an unprecedented global pandemic. For this school year, we carry a deeper sense of accountability to student learning.
In the midst of our many changes, our commitment to student and families is a constant thread throughout. We strive to meet the expectations of our parents and provide our students with an education that allows them to grow in their learning. We stumble at times, but the desire to do our best is always there. The Cassia School Board has a commitment to in-person student learning and to safety protocols for students and staff, stopping short of mandates. We continue to promote healthy living and awareness of all illnesses and consideration of others. These are smart practices year to year and help students complete successful school years.
We expect that this school year will ultimately fly by, just as every year seems to do. We want parents, students, and teachers to feel good about their educational experience. Talk to your students, talk to their teachers and get involved. For our part, we are prioritizing communication and results in the classroom.