Cassia school district holds Child Find event

BURLEY — The Cassia County School District is looking for preschool age children who may have special learning needs.

Parents or guardians of a 3-4-year-old child who is experiencing a speech, physical, mental or emotional difficulty are encouraged to contact the Cassia Preschool program. The staff will arrange for you and your child to participate in a free screening.

Children who attend private or home schools are eligible and encouraged to participate.

The next scheduled screening will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Appointments are required. For an appointment, call and leave a message or text 208-312-6602 with your contact information. Only children with appointments will be screened.

The purpose of the program is to determine if the child is eligible for the district's special Education Preschool Program or other special education services. Children with disabilities may attend the preschool or receive special education services free of charge.