Cassia Regional Hospital announces first 2023 birth

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital's first baby born in 2023 was Jaxon James Rasmussen.

He was born at 6:26 p.m. on January 1.

He is the son of Cheyenne Eldredge and Benjamin Rasmussen, of Twin Falls.

Jaxon weighed in at 5 lbs. and 13 oz. and is 19.25 inches long and has three older siblings.

He arrived almost four weeks before his due date.

“I thought I was just having Braxton Hicks contractions that day,” said Cheyenne Eldridge. “I was stubborn. We got here at about 5:30 p.m., and Jaxon arrived before 6:30. It went really fast.”

Cheyenne and Benjamin were thrilled with the care they received from their nursing care at the hospital, and from their OB/GYN Doctor Jason Parkinson.

“This was by far our best birthing experience,” said Cheyenne. “The care was awesome.”

The new parents received a prize basket from Intermountain Healthcare to celebrate the birth, which included donations from three baby product vendors: Minky Couture; Loulou and Company; and Over the Moon.

“It’s always exciting to welcome our first baby of the year,” Birth Center Manager Amanda Severe said. “I’m proud of our incredible staff for taking such good care of our patients. And I love that they were recently recognized by a U.S. News & World Report list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care for their skill level and for providing great care.”