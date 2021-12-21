Cassia Regional announces new medical-surgical, intensive care manager

BURLEY — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital is pleased to announce Hanalees Mendenhall, R.N., B.S.N., as the new medical-surgical and Intensive care unit manager.

Mendenhall has been part of the Cassia Regional team for eight years as a nurse and has most recently been serving as the Leadership and Experience Shared Leader in our Emergency Department (ED) where she has led efforts to improve patient experience and charge nurse training.

“Hanalees has a can-do attitude and I look forward to working with her to engage our staff in the provision of high-quality, safe health care for our community," Bowen Harris, nursing administrator at Cassia Regional Hospital, said.

She will transition to her new role the first week in January.

Mendenhall was born and raised on a small farm just ten miles south of Burley. After an adventurous childhood filled with emergency room visits for herself, her siblings and most of all, her dad, she knew she wanted to go into healthcare. At fifteen she received her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training and began working at a local care center.

Shortly after she graduated high school, she got a job in the ED as a Certified Cardiographic Technician. She graduated from the College of Southern Idaho with her Associate Degree in Nursing and followed that up at BYU-Idaho for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

As a new grad she worked in the Intensive Care Unit at Cassia Regional briefly before returning to the ED, where she has worked as a charge nurse and shared leader.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to work with the Med-Surg/ICU team and can't wait to hit the ground running!” Mendenhall said.

In between all that studying and working she married her high school sweetheart and they had three children. The Mendenhall family love camping, riding motorcycles/ATVs (hence the ED visits), and boating. In her free time, she enjoys listening to podcasts while running or curling up with a blanket and book.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0