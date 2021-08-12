Cassia museum to host "Days-Gone-By" event on Aug. 21

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include Ray Bagby's stage coach, Mark Hobson's The Starrh's Ferry Replica, blacksmith Casey Knutson, refurbished Union Pacific caboose, leather workman, Lewis Robert along with Jeanne Yost rope making from 1 - 5 p.m., honey extraction demo by K Wells from 2 - 3 p.m. and music by Marcus Meeks from 3 - 5 p.m. There will also be ice-cream making in a bag and a photo booth form children and families along with historical buildings to tour. There will be tables and chairs provided.