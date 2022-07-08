 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cassia museum hosts safety festival

BURLEY — The Cassia County Historical Museum, 1142 Hiland Ave., will host its 4th Annual Bicycle, Fire & Water Safety Festival on Saturday, July 16.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children will receive a free helmet when they bring their bikes.

There will be free hot dogs and pop along with a popcorn bar with lots of goodies.

There will be boat and dive equipment on display , face painting for the children and a photo booth.

There will be a drawing for a girl's and boy's bicycle, donated by Walmart.

