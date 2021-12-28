 Skip to main content
Cassia hospital shines new light on COVID-19 prevention

UV light

Shirley Gee, EVS professional and Carly Nelson, EVS manager, pose in front of an ICU isolation room at Cassia Regional Hospital that is being disinfected by an ultraviolet light.

 COURTESY PHOTO

BURLEY — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital is using a variety of cutting edge technology in the battle against COVID-19.

Trying to disinfect their facility and keep people safe is a top priority for the hospital. Their newest weapon in the battle is a device that uses Ultraviolet (UV)-C light to destroy pesky microorganisms.

“This new device uses 360-degree ultraviolet light to kill 99.9 percent of viruses, bacteria and other pathogens. These include Clostridium difficile (C.diff), which is the most difficult bacteria to fight, as well as COVID-19, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), influenza and more,” said Melinda Williams, nfection prevention director at Cassia Regional Hospital.

The lights will be used in isolation rooms upon patient discharge after the rooms are cleaned by environmental services (EVS). The UV light process takes 10 to 15 minutes per room. They don’t replace any other cleaning processes and procedures – all cleaning and disinfection is completed before using a UV light in a room.

“The investment in this technology is just another measure that assists us in ensuring the safest possible environment for our patients, staff, and visitors,” Williams said.

