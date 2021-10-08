 Skip to main content
Cassia Festival of Trees starts Nov. 16
BURLEY — The Cassia Festival of Tress & Scholarship Foundation will hold Our Community Christmas Nov. 16- 19 at the Oregon Trail Recreation Center, 1750 Parke Ave.

The festival is celebrating 44 years of providing scholarships for people pursuing degrees in healthcare and grants to quick response units in Mini-Cassia.

From 7 - 9 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 16 Treats and Trees will be held along with a silent auction. Everyone is invited for a first look and a chance to bid on the trees and other items.

Stories & Cookies with Santa will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Pick up your cookie from 6 - 7:30 p.m. and watch it live or on the Festival of Trees Facebook page.

