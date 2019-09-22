Albion

Mayor

  • Isaac Loveland

City Council (vote for two)

  • Dallan Doc Carlson
  • Chad Manderscheid
  • Myron Wilson
  • Bradley V. Woodrow

Burley

City Council (vote for three)

  • John W. Craner
  • Lynn Davids
  • Janet Hansen
  • Russ Mallory
  • Kimberli Seely

Declo

Mayor

  • Darrington Jay

City Council (vote for two)

  • Holly Darrington
  • Mark Payne

Malta

Mayor

  • Tracy Bankhead

City Council (vote for two)

  • Tom Hogan
  • Margie Neff

Oakley

Mayor

  • Larry Mickelsen

City Council (vote for two)

  • Buffy Cooper
  • Debby McKnight
  • Todd J. Muhlstein

Oregon Trail Recreation District

Seat 1

  • Nancy A. Fonnesbeck
  • Andrew Funk

Seat 2

  • Chay Courtright
  • Dennis Dexter
  • Scott A. Moulton

