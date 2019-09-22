Albion
Mayor
- Isaac Loveland
City Council (vote for two)
- Dallan Doc Carlson
- Chad Manderscheid
- Myron Wilson
- Bradley V. Woodrow
Burley
City Council (vote for three)
- John W. Craner
- Lynn Davids
- Janet Hansen
- Russ Mallory
- Kimberli Seely
Declo
Mayor
- Darrington Jay
City Council (vote for two)
- Holly Darrington
- Mark Payne
Malta
Mayor
- Tracy Bankhead
City Council (vote for two)
- Tom Hogan
- Margie Neff
Oakley
Mayor
- Larry Mickelsen
City Council (vote for two)
- Buffy Cooper
- Debby McKnight
- Todd J. Muhlstein
Oregon Trail Recreation District
Seat 1
- Nancy A. Fonnesbeck
- Andrew Funk
Seat 2
- Chay Courtright
- Dennis Dexter
- Scott A. Moulton
