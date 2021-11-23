Cassia County Sheriff's Office seeking dispatcher

BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a dispatcher.

The emergency communications officer job will start at $17.31 hour depending on experience plus competitive benefits.

Applications can be picked up in person at the sheriff's office, 129 E. 14th St., during business hours or print an application from the sheriff's office website at www.freewebs.com/cassiacounty/employment.

Applicants will b given a skills test and if successfully completed they will undergo oral interviews. Oral interviews will be given to those scoring the highest on the skills test. A polygraph test and thorough background check will be required of those who are chosen during the interview process.

The job is a full-time position with non-traditional hours. The communications center is staffed 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, including holidays. Under supervision the communications officer must perform a variety of duties involving emergency and and non-emergency information and be able to dispatch law enforcement, fire, ambulance and other emergency assistance.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent and be at least 18 years of age and type at a proficient rate and accuracy on a computer keyboard. They must have map-reading skills and the ability to distinguish and translate directional information. Duties require sufficient mobility to work in a typical office setting and use standard office equipment.

Applicants must have vision to read printed materials and computer screens and have hearing and speech to communicate in person or via telephone or radio. Preference could be given to qualified applicants with Spanish-speaking skills and experience.

Please call DeAnn Taylor at 208-878-2251 ext. 1 for questions.

