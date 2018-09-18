Name: David Allen Flores 

Date of birth: Apr. 5, 1992 

Sex: Male

Height: Five feet eight inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Black 

Eyes: Brown

Wanted for: Failure to appear for a general misdemeanor 

Bond: No bond 

