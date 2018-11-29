Dusty Rhodes Timmons
DOB: 11/01/1977
Sex: Male
Height: 5-feet-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted for: Failure to appear—possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Total bond: $100,000
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 208-878-2251 or Crime Stoppers at 208-878-2900 where you can remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.