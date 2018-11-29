Dusty Timmons

Dusty Rhodes Timmons

DOB: 11/01/1977

Sex: Male

Height: 5-feet-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted for: Failure to appear—possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Total bond: $100,000

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 208-878-2251 or Crime Stoppers at 208-878-2900 where you can remain anonymous.

